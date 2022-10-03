James Hambro & Partners Has $81.83 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.8% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $81,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $96.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $152.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

