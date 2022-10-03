Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 1,148 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI stock opened at $77.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.18. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $107.46.

