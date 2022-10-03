Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,138,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,778,000 after buying an additional 175,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,324,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,707,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $121,889,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 908,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $92.81 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $91.14 and a one year high of $140.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

