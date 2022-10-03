Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Lifted by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 882,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,751 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 4.7% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $56,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $66.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

