James Hambro & Partners Acquires 17,173 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the quarter. Allegion makes up approximately 2.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Allegion were worth $26,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. TheStreet downgraded Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

NYSE ALLE opened at $89.68 on Monday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $88.29 and a 1-year high of $137.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

