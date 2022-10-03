Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after buying an additional 804,080 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,566,000 after purchasing an additional 276,883 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 185,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 182,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Maryland Foundation Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 462.4% during the first quarter. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. now owns 211,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,422,000 after purchasing an additional 173,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $78.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.99. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $78.87 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.