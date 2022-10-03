Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $905,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $124.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.28. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

