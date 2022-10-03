Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 803 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF comprises 1.1% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 207.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IMCB opened at $53.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.22. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $73.03.

