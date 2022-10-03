Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $6.84 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,099 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 3.5% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,669,000 after purchasing an additional 573,816 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 95,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 153,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHC opened at $27.75 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

