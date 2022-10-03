Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,833 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $22.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

