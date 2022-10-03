Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $187.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.57 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.