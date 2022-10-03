Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $38.09 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 698,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $38,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 200,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $1,473,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,672,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,549,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP stock opened at $47.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.56.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Recommended Stories

