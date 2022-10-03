Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 6,029 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 252,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $26,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of URTH opened at $99.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.76. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $99.90 and a 1 year high of $136.75.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.