Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 271,202 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,202 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $30,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,168,000 after acquiring an additional 208,659 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,875 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,764,000 after purchasing an additional 521,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,576,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,204,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,818,000 after purchasing an additional 124,709 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAR opened at $66.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average is $73.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.09). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

