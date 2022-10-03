Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,688,396 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 152,274 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $31,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.07 on Monday.

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

