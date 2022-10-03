Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 532,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,279 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Newmont were worth $31,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have commented on NEM shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Newmont stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

