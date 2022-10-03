Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,177,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,227 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PPL were worth $31,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,778. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

