Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $57,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX stock opened at $325.80 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $672.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

