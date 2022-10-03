Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $63,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,237,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,251,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after purchasing an additional 368,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Citigroup increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $215.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

