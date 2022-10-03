Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $68,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after buying an additional 454,724 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,632,000 after buying an additional 439,114 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,083,000 after buying an additional 69,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,539,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $182.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

