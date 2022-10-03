UMB Bank n.a. Sells 405 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $70.71 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

