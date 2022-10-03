Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 163,992 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163,992 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $75,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,311,000 after buying an additional 41,135 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $359.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $408.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.22 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

