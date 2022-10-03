Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 200 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VLO opened at $106.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.55.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

