Savant Capital LLC Sells 36,190 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,190 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,151 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 245,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,673,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,775,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC opened at $16.18 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08.

