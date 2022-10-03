Savant Capital LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IJS opened at $82.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $111.85.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
