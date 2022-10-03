SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCP. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 346,516 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 205,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54.

