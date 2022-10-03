iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $128.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.55 and a 200-day moving average of $145.45. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.44 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

