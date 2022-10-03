Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $275,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,914.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $96.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average of $110.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.62 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.