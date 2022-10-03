Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes $388,000 Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 43,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08.

