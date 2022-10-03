Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BX opened at $83.70 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $149.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

