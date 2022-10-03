NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $147.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

