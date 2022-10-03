AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $420,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after acquiring an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AutoZone by 1,730.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,533,000 after buying an additional 71,941 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,917,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,141.93 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,634.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,178.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.