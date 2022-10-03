Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 112.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after buying an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 70.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after buying an additional 387,115 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Express Stock Performance
NYSE:AXP opened at $134.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.55.
American Express Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.
American Express Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
