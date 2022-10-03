Short Interest in Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Grows By 18.5%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,809,400 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 3,215,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 337.1 days.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LKREF opened at $6.92 on Monday. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24.

Get Link Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.