Short Interest in Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Drops By 12.3%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Lojas Renner Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of LRENY opened at $5.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. Lojas Renner has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

Lojas Renner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0243 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This is an increase from Lojas Renner’s previous dividend of $0.02.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

