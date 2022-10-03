Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Up 14.8% in September

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 1,724,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,800.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MAWHF opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Man Wah has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

