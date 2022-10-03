Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 574,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

