MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Up 16.5% in September

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,728,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MGTI opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. MGT Capital Investments has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

MGT Capital Investments, Inc, a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned 430 Antminer S17 pro bitcoin miners, as well as 35 Antminer S19 pro miners. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment.

