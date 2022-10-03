MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Up 16.5% in September

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,728,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MGT Capital Investments Price Performance
MGTI opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. MGT Capital Investments has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
MGT Capital Investments Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGT Capital Investments (MGTI)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.