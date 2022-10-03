MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MMEX Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MMEX opened at 0.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.09. MMEX Resources has a fifty-two week low of 0.02 and a fifty-two week high of 0.85.

About MMEX Resources

MMEX Resources Corporation engages in the development, financing, construction, and operation of solar-powered modular refineries producing clean fuels, hydrogen, and carbon capture. It intends to produce green and/or blue hydrogen with the option of hydrogen conversion to ammonia or methanol. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Austin, Texas.

