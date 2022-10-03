Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Short Interest Up 13.3% in September

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.8 days.
Mobivity Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of MFON opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. Mobivity has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.62.
About Mobivity
