Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Short Interest Up 13.3% in September

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.8 days.

Mobivity Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of MFON opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. Mobivity has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.62.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.

