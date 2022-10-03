LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in September

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,700 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 516,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,133.4 days.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $29.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $68.98.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($46.94) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($66.33) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.