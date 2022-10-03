Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Update

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Mind Cure Health Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MCURF opened at $0.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Mind Cure Health has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

About Mind Cure Health

Mind Cure Health Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes mental health and wellness products in North America. It focuses on the development of digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to rapidly scale science-backed and evidence-based mental health therapy.

