Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,237,500 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 1,378,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,375.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Li Ning from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Price Performance

Li Ning stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

