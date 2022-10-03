Short Interest in Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Drops By 6.8%

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 264,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 352.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEIYF opened at $6.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. Mercialys has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $8.42.

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

