Short Interest in Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Drops By 6.8%

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 264,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 352.4 days.
Mercialys Trading Down 18.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEIYF opened at $6.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. Mercialys has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $8.42.
About Mercialys
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercialys (MEIYF)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Mercialys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercialys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.