Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the August 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Invesque from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Invesque alerts:

Invesque Stock Performance

Shares of Invesque stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. Invesque has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.