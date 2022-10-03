Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Barclays

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.
Rackspace Technology Trading Down 6.4 %
RXT opened at $4.08 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $859.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $29,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,205 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,148,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after purchasing an additional 498,198 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.