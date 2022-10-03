Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $550,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $328.30 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $328.12 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.19 and a 200-day moving average of $374.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.