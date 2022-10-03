Omnia Family Wealth LLC Takes $10.63 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 180,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after buying an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $52.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

