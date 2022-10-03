Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1,993.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,523 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 5.0% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

