Madison Wealth Partners Inc Takes $4.82 Million Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 127,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF makes up 3.1% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned approximately 1.92% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

HMOP opened at $36.44 on Monday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19.

